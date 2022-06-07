iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.42. The stock had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day moving average is $264.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

