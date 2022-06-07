iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,076,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,394,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

