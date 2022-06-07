iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV opened at $413.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.17.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.