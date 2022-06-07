Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $24.55

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.55, but opened at $25.06. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $592.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

