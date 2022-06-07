J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $221.40

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 14626816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.80 ($2.85).

Several research firms have issued reports on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.57) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.55).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.89), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($716,363.42).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

