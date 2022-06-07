Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWEL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$32.02 and a 1-year high of C$41.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

