Jefferies Financial Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $520.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $524.63.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $310.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

