JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.89. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,477. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.