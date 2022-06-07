JMP Securities Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

PHR stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 254.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 866,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,592,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 27.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,649,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 354,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

