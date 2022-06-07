JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of JOAN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 0.28%. JOANN’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.04%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

