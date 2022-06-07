John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.29

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $824.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

