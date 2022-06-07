John R. Moore Sells 15,230 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $92,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EWTX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,881. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EWTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

