John R. Moore Sells 15,230 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 15,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $92,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EWTX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,881. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.10.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
