John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $318.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

WDGJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WDGJF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

