John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $318.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

WDGJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded John Wood Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of WDGJF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.50.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.