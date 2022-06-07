Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,465 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 518,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,148,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.