Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $239.91. 48,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,768. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $217.09 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

