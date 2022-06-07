Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 270,151 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

