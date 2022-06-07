Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 411,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.30. 47,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,520. The company has a market cap of $463.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

