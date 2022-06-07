Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

