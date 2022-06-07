Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,296. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.