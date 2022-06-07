Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,057 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,895,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 69,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

