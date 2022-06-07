Jordan Park Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,496 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.89. 7,332,786 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

