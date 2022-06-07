Jordan Park Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,821 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.28. 74,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,854. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.66 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

