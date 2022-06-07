Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $5 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 555,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. NU accounts for 0.4% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $108,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of NU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,685,844. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.