Jordan Park Group LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.71. 75,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,348. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

