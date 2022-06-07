Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 2,019,103 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019,103 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 15.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $213,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

