JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $410.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $420.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.27.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.77 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

