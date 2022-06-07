Kadena (KDA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $369.05 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00006424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $369.05 million and $23.59 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00417289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,802,448 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

