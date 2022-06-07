Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

KAMN stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kaman by 318.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kaman by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

