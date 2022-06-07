Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,000 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.7% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. 233,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285,508. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

