Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 199,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795,457. The firm has a market cap of $714.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

