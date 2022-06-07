Karani Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,815. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.