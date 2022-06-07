Karani Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of DT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.74. 16,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,905. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 231.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

