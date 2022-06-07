Karani Asset Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. 75,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

