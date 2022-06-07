Karani Asset Management LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $9.80 on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 182,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

