Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 639,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,343,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

