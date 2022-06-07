Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.45. 71,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,291. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,234 shares of company stock worth $7,085,377. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.