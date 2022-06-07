Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 588,556 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,556 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 8.06% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,724,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VHAQ remained flat at $$10.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

