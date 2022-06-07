Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,377 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.2% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 390,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KWAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.
