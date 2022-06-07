Karpus Management Inc. Has $91.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $91,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 627,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 124,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,795. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

