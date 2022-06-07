Karpus Management Inc. Invests $27.43 Million in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,427,000. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG stock traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 11.33. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 11.80. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.06 and a 12-month high of 20.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

