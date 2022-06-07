Karpus Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 85,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

