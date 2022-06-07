Karpus Management Inc. Raises Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,032 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 11.87% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

DKDCA stock remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

