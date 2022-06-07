Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. 519,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319,547. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

