Karpus Management Inc. Sells 12,247 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,994.3% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 208,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after buying an additional 198,154 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,454,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 415,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $206.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,854. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average is $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

