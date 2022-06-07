Karpus Management Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American Acquisition Opportunity worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the third quarter worth $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

