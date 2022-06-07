Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,142,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 8.51% of Maxpro Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 32,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,474. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

