Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Hits $104,308.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Katalyo has a market cap of $344,169.05 and $104,308.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 470% against the dollar and now trades at $855.98 or 0.02725787 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00154341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00377480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029798 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.