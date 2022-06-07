Kawa Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,023,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000.
Shares of WWACU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldwide Webb Acquisition (WWACU)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.