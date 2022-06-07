Kawa Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,023,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $11,247,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000.

Shares of WWACU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

