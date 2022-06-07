Kawa Capital Management Inc Buys New Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. TCV Acquisition makes up about 1.6% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned about 0.34% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,331. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

