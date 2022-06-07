Kawa Capital Management Inc Invests $1.11 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Gores Holdings VII accounts for about 1.1% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned 0.17% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

